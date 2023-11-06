Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases 3,072 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,483,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 167.9% in the second quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 286,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 179,512 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $933,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.19. 3,843,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,797,397. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.93. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

