Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases Shares of 21,423 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 242.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 34,893 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,939,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,731,764. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.63.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.286 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

