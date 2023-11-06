Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.9% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $907.96.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,109 shares of company stock worth $29,401,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

REGN traded up $20.73 on Monday, hitting $837.63. 127,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,892. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $821.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $780.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

