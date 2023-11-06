Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $2,519,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 27.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 153,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,688,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.76. 777,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,401. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 152.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

