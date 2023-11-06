Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

