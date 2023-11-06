Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,568. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.