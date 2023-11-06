Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
SCHO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,568. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
