Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 6.1% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 15,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 28,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $806,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,253,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,267,541. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

