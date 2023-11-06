Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 1,153 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,840 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $343,170,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $337,386,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,378,239 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

