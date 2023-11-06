Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 15,445 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,445 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.17% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

STIP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.28. The stock had a trading volume of 203,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,464. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.49.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.