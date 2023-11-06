Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 252 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.12. 1,807,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,504. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

