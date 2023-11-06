Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 253 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

MOAT stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,958 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.