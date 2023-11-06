Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 26,599 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,599 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 2.13% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,683,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,741,000.

Shares of SPD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.52. 608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,757. The company has a market cap of $112.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.66. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76.

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

