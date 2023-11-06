Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 30,139 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 0.5% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,916. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

