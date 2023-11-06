Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 3,226 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF makes up 0.9% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.39% of Global X MLP ETF worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,670. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $45.96.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

