Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 40,402 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,402 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,593,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,324,000 after buying an additional 395,564 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.90. 1,149,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,072. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

