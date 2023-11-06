Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 61 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $294.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

