Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 940 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,380,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,128,844. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

