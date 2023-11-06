Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes $334,000 Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,404.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.08. 614,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,302. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.