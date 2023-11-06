Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,184 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.35 and its 200 day moving average is $132.71. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

