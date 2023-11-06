Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.8% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $109,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,902 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,807,000 after acquiring an additional 326,694 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $130.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

