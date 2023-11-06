AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Kyle Loades Buys 333,000 Shares of Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA – Get Free Report) insider Kyle Loades acquired 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,980.00 ($12,726.11).
AMA Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.45.
About AMA Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMA Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- There’s nothing Artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Spirit Realty deal rattles REITs
Receive News & Ratings for AMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.