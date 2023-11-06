AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Kyle Loades Buys 333,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2023

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMAGet Free Report) insider Kyle Loades acquired 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,980.00 ($12,726.11).

AMA Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About AMA Group

(Get Free Report)

AMA Group Limited operates vehicle and heavy motor collision repair facilities in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Vehicle Collision Repairs, Heavy Motors, and Supply. The company offers rapid repairs of cars; specialized facilities for all commercial vehicle repairs; and genuine, reclaimed, and aftermarket parts, as well as collision repair consumables for the mechanical and collision repair sectors.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for AMA Group (ASX:AMA)

Receive News & Ratings for AMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.