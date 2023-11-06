American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Disappointing Earnings

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 276,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,154,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $22,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $7,125,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 715,970 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $799.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

