American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.69.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
