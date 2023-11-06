Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 1.5 %

Amgen stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.93. The company had a trading volume of 657,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,312. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

