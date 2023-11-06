Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $320.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $260.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMGN. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $280.16.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $269.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.95 and a 200-day moving average of $245.42. The stock has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

