AMI Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,242 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1,036.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% in the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 54.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.29. 532,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,448. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.82.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

