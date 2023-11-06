AMI Investment Management Inc. Buys 109 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $22,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VGT stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $428.69. 114,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,880. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $423.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.00. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $308.59 and a 52 week high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

