AMI Investment Management Inc. Buys 237 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after acquiring an additional 426,783 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 420,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,394.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,962,000 after acquiring an additional 393,554 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,922. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.12.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

