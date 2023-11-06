AMI Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.0% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 46.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $316.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,869,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,628,578. The firm has a market cap of $815.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,824 shares of company stock worth $21,131,844. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on META. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

