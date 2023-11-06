AMI Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $533.83. The company had a trading volume of 630,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

