AMI Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,745,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.48. 251,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,876. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

