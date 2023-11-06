AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $19.59 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 8.7% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $19,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.79. 66,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,727. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.03 and its 200 day moving average is $241.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

