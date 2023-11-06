AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,607,000 after purchasing an additional 230,445 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,972.3% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 182,010 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,127,000 after buying an additional 56,231 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,949,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $269.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,320. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.44. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $297.45.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

