AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 55.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $229.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.42.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

