AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 55.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $229.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEP
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- There’s nothing Artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Spirit Realty deal rattles REITs
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.