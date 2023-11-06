AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.1 %
Visa stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,141. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.32 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a market capitalization of $453.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
