AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 1.8% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in FedEx by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in FedEx by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FDX traded down $3.02 on Monday, hitting $244.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

