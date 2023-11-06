AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.8% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after buying an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.84. The stock had a trading volume of 649,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.04 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.95.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.96.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

