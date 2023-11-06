AMI Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Stryker by 95,685.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.87.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $276.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,257. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $206.66 and a 52 week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

