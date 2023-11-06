AMI Investment Management Inc. Invests $273,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.8 %

ADI traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.53. The company had a trading volume of 625,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.42. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.88 and a 52 week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.