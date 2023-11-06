AMI Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.66. 1,559,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,947,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.47. The firm has a market cap of $294.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

