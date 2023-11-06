AMI Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,449 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 1.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $899,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $6,311,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,368,580. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,470,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,322,393 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

