AMI Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

SPG traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,231. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average is $112.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

