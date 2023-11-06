AMI Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 169,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 441,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 258,826 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 188,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.34. 1,367,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,479. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

