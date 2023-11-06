AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,315 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Graham accounts for about 1.8% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Graham worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 27,384.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 219,901 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at about $24,767,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 89.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,418,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $569.83 per share, with a total value of $56,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GHC traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $624.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.68. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $545.00 and a one year high of $681.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Graham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Graham’s payout ratio is 19.98%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

