AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,576 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,576 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.84. 970,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,119,597. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

