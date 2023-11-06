AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,009 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.2% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,058,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,287,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $224.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

