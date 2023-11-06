AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,265 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,729 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.7% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,607,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 105.3% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 152,789 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.12. 882,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.93 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

