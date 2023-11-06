AMI Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 94,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 29.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBNC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $10.39. 17,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,696. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $458.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

