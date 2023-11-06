AMI Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.8% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 98,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $1,307,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period.

SCHE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.26. 416,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,009. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

