AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Truist Financial

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $67.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.56. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $127.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth about $92,796,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,115,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after buying an additional 783,966 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after buying an additional 539,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $49,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

